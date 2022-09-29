Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 572.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LGRDY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Legrand Stock Performance

LGRDY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also

