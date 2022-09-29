Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.54

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 70055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.7444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.