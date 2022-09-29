Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $79,708.70 and $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,499.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00276169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00142225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00761148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00596338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.06 or 0.00596253 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.