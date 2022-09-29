Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,971 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Liberty Broadband worth $81,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,858. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $179.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

