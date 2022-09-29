Life Planning Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Life Planning Partners Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

