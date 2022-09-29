Life Planning Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Life Planning Partners Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 6.0% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 469,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IUSB traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 12,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,525. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

