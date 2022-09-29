Life Planning Partners Inc Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.44. 254,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.