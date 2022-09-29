Life Planning Partners Inc Has $789,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Life Planning Partners Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. 32,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,206. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

