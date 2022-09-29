Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stake Cut by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.69. 46,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

