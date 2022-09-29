Lifesci Capital Begins Coverage on CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CinCor Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINC opened at $30.46 on Monday. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Insider Activity at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Further Reading

