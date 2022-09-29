Lightning Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,552.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,229.81 or 0.99868849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00058389 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064140 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

