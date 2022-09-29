Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Limoneira has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 214.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 176.5%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Price Performance

LMNR opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.