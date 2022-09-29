Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $268.24. 46,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.32. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

