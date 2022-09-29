LINK Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, LINK has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $179.95 million and $318,897.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $30.12 or 0.00155568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem. The official website for LINK is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

