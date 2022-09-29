Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.49. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lipocine by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

