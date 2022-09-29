Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading Up 4%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 45,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 340,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Liquid Media Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

