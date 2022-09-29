Liquity Hits Market Capitalization of $72.00 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Liquity has a market cap of $72.00 million and approximately $824,665.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

