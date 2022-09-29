Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Down 77.5% in September

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Locafy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,533. Locafy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

