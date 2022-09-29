Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.58.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $400.00 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

