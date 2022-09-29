Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.00

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.77), with a volume of 53016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lords Group Trading Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £104.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.10.

Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel purchased 986,843 shares of Lords Group Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £720,395.39 ($870,463.26).

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

