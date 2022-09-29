Loser Coin (LOWB) One Day Volume Hits $711,524.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s launch date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 78,371,646,792 coins. The official website for Loser Coin is losercoin.org. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

