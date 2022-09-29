Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.96 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.04). Approximately 150,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 394,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.00).

Luceco Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.25. The firm has a market cap of £128.48 million and a P/E ratio of 748.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.