LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €780.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €780.00 ($795.92) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

EPA:MC traded up €9.00 ($9.18) on Thursday, reaching €613.20 ($625.71). 471,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €659.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €621.70. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

