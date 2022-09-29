Lympo Market Token Price Hits $0.0011 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $1.38 million and $50.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token launched on March 16th, 2021. Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo Market Token is https://reddit.com/r/LYMPONFT.

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is building a sports NFTs ecosystem including NFTs with IP rights of world-famous athletes and clubs. The ecosystem will also include custom sports characters created by various artists and sports influencers.LMT (Lympo Market Token) is the utility token used throughout The Lympo ecosystem as the basis of transactions, interactions, and NFT minting. It is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain.LMT can only be acquired with the existing LYM token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo Market Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo Market Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

