Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in September

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MBUMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Mabuchi Motor has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

