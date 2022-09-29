MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Trading Up 3.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.01. 36,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 574,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.