Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Magna Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MGLQF opened at 0.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.33. Magna Gold has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 1.12.
About Magna Gold
