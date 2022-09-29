Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Magna Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGLQF opened at 0.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.33. Magna Gold has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 1.12.

About Magna Gold

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

