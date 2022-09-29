Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Trimmed by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 26,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,574. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 5.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

