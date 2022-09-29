MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $39.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.96 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

