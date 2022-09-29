Maker Price Down 4% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $719.64 or 0.03741482 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $703.54 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

