Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.91

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 153880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTAY shares. Nomura lowered shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

