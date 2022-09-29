Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.3 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.