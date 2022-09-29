Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €26.40 ($26.94) and last traded at €26.20 ($26.73). Approximately 4,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.85 ($26.38).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.98 and its 200 day moving average is €37.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.16.
Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.
