Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $150.80. 20,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,117. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

