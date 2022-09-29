Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

