Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of -171.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

