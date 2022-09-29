Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 64,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $290.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

