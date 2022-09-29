MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,339. The firm has a market cap of $348.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.