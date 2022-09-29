Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 637,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Materialise Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of MTLS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.76. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $27.55.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
