MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MSMKF remained flat at $37.25 on Thursday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

