Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,554,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261,054 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises 3.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.56% of Mattel worth $280,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Mattel by 92.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 12,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

