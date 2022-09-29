MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.38

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 18635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

MAV Beauty Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

