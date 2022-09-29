McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $386,729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.72. 6,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,360. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

