Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 255,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

