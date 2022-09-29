Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.83. 6,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.65 and its 200-day moving average is $298.35. The firm has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.