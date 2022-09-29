Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

