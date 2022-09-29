Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 122,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 58,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

