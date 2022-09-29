Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,825 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.99. 9,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.