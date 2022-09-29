Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,680 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Perficient makes up 4.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Perficient worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Perficient by 16.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $116,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

