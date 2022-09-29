Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Down 2.1 %

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

